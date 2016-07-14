Inside Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde wardrobe

Elle Woods is back! Reese Witherspoon revived her beloved character for the 15th anniversary of Legally Blonde on Wednesday. The actress thrilled fans by sharing a glimpse at the costumes she wore in the iconic film on Snapchat – even trying on some of the most recognisable pieces for size.

"If you want a trip down memory lane, follow me on Snapchat! I'll show you all of my costumes from the movie!" Reese promised earlier in the day, as she showed off the pink fluffy bunny outfit Elle had famously worn to a college party.

Reese Witherspoon gave fans a glimpse inside her Legally Blonde character's wardrobe

The actress, now 40, posed in the hot pink dress Elle wore for what she thought would be her engagement dinner with Warner, adding the caption: "Hot!"

Fans also got to see Reese relaxing in the pool in the pink sparkly bikini Elle wore for her Harvard application video, as well as taking a peek at the budding lawyer's shoe collection – a range of fluffy pink slippers, heart adorned heels and a pair of pink pointed toe boots.

"Only a few of Elle's shoes," Reese wrote.

Legally Blonde is now 15 years old

However the highlight was the videos shared by Reese as she reprised her character. Wearing her striking orientation outfit, Reese said the famous line: "Whoever said 'orange is the new pink' was seriously disturbed."

She also gave fans a masterclass in the "bend and snap", the iconic move women around the globe have been trying to perfect for the past 15 years.

Happiest #LegallyBlonde15! 💖🎉💕💁🏼 In honor of the 15th anniversary of #LegallyBlonde, go to @instagram's page to see my interview, along with full instructions on how to #BendAndSnap! 😘 Also show me what ya got!! Use #LegallyBlonde15 to share your celebrations! 🎀💋💋💋

Reese gave a masterclass on how to do the "bend and snap"

"That is still the most asked request I get from people. I have a feeling I will be doing the bend and snap until I am 95," Reese told Instagram.

Opening up about her love for the film, she said: "It actually had a meaningful story. And it was about female empowerment. It wasn't necessarily about the girl getting the guy."