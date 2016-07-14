Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reunite for low-key date in New York

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are taking the opportunity to spend lots of time together while they are both in New York. The couple looked besotted as they stepped out for another low-key date together on Wednesday.

Both Zayn and Gigi smiled and chatted as they strolled through Soho hand-in-hand. They were both dressed down for the outing, with Zayn wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and paint-splattered jeans, and Gigi sporting the same white top and Sundry yoga leggings she had worn for a shopping trip with her mum Yolanda Foster earlier in the day.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gigi and Zayn walked hand-in-hand in New York

The couple's relationship appears to be going from strength-to-strength after quashing break-up rumours at the beginning of June – and Gigi isn't afraid to publicly show her affection for her boyfriend on social media.

The Tommy Hilfiger model shared a photo of herself and Zayn cuddling up together on Instagram over the weekend, adding the caption: "Squish ya."

Only a few days before they were seen together for the first time in weeks, stepping out in his and hers patterned bomber jackets for another walk around Manhattan.

The couple appear even more loved-up than ever

Despite their glamorous lifestyles, it appears the couple are content with acting just like any other young couple away from the spotlight.

"I don't really enjoy going out too much and partying," Zayn recently told Paper magazine. "I like to have my own time and be at home, and I kind of need a partner with me to do that.

"I just like the security of that. It feels good to me. It feels right. We'll see each other tonight and probably watch a film. Netflix and chill. Yeah, we do that a lot."