Gigi Hadid gives us serious street style inspiration on New York shoot

Gigi Hadid rocked not one but three covetable outfits in New York on Tuesday. The model was shooting a new campaign for Tommy Hilfiger and showed off her enviable style both on and off the camera.

The 21-year-old arrived for the photoshoot in the off-duty model's uniform – skinny jeans, a simple cami and nineties-inspired choker. She threw on a personalised Gigi embroidered bomber jacket and Adidas pool sliders for an effortlessly cool look.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gigi-Hadid

Gigi Hadid shot a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger in New York

Gigi was soon transformed into a nautical-inspired ensemble and worked her magic as she strutted her stuff down the streets of New York. She rocked the label from head-to-toe, wearing a navy and white striped top and high waisted white trousers with a navy peacoat adorned with a Tommy Hilfiger lifebuoy patch.

Gigi-Hadid1

The model worked a cool nautical look

The model of the moment has designed her own capsule collection for Tommy Hilfiger, and gave us a glimpse at what we can expect from the range with her final outfit of the day. Staying true to her signature style, the range includes a cool olive green bomber jacket and skinny leather biker trousers, which she paired with a 'Gigi' print sports bra and slip on trainers.

The capsule collection is set to launch in September, with Gigi also confirmed as the face for the brand's new fragrance – The Girl by Tommy Hilfiger.

Gigi-Hadid2

Fans got a glimpse at Gigi's capsule collection for Tommy Hilfiger

 "I never thought I would be asked to design a capsule collection, so it still feels like a dream that Tommy approached me to collaborate," Gigi said when the news was announced. "His company is one that I genuinely love and have been a fan of for my entire life, and Tommy is the easiest, most fun person to work with."

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below