Gigi Hadid gives us serious street style inspiration on New York shoot

Gigi Hadid rocked not one but three covetable outfits in New York on Tuesday. The model was shooting a new campaign for Tommy Hilfiger and showed off her enviable style both on and off the camera.

The 21-year-old arrived for the photoshoot in the off-duty model's uniform – skinny jeans, a simple cami and nineties-inspired choker. She threw on a personalised Gigi embroidered bomber jacket and Adidas pool sliders for an effortlessly cool look.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gigi Hadid shot a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger in New York

Gigi was soon transformed into a nautical-inspired ensemble and worked her magic as she strutted her stuff down the streets of New York. She rocked the label from head-to-toe, wearing a navy and white striped top and high waisted white trousers with a navy peacoat adorned with a Tommy Hilfiger lifebuoy patch.

The model worked a cool nautical look

The model of the moment has designed her own capsule collection for Tommy Hilfiger, and gave us a glimpse at what we can expect from the range with her final outfit of the day. Staying true to her signature style, the range includes a cool olive green bomber jacket and skinny leather biker trousers, which she paired with a 'Gigi' print sports bra and slip on trainers.

The capsule collection is set to launch in September, with Gigi also confirmed as the face for the brand's new fragrance – The Girl by Tommy Hilfiger.

Fans got a glimpse at Gigi's capsule collection for Tommy Hilfiger

"I never thought I would be asked to design a capsule collection, so it still feels like a dream that Tommy approached me to collaborate," Gigi said when the news was announced. "His company is one that I genuinely love and have been a fan of for my entire life, and Tommy is the easiest, most fun person to work with."