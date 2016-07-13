Selena Gomez makes Instagram history – again

Not content with being the most followed celebrity on Instagram, Selena Gomez has gone and claimed another record on the social networking site. The Hands to Myself singer has beaten a record previously set by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber to claim the most liked Instagram photo of all time.

The image in question is a shot posted two weeks ago that shows Selena sipping on a bottle of Coca Cola that features the words "You're the spark" – lyrics from her song Me and the Rhythm.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

This Instagram post has become the most liked photo of all time

"When your lyrics are on the bottle," she captioned the photo, which has since been liked over four million times.

The photo far surpasses likes for all other Instagram posts, with the previous most liked photo coming from her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber earlier in the year. The Sorry singer posted a throwback photo of himself and Selena kissing, which attracted 3.7 million likes from fans who were hoping they would get back together.

CELEBRITY TIPS FOR THE PERFECT INSTAGRAM SELFIE

With over 89 million followers to her name, Selena has become a pro at using Instagram, but the process that goes into editing her gorgeous photos is refreshingly simple. Earlier in the week her make-up artist Hung Vanngo gave a before and after glimpse at one of Selena's selfies to show which filters and editing tricks she used.

Selena's make-up artist shared a before-and-after glimpse at one of her selfies

Rather than relying on Photoshop or other apps to fine tune her images, Selena first takes time to think about make-up, lighting and setting to capture her best angles before simply using a filter to give her photos a gorgeous finish.

"Here is an unedited & edited versions of an Instagram photo. #brightness #contrast #warm #saturation #color #vignette #sharpen… #TheSkyIsTheLimit Enjoy!!!" Hung captioned the "Instagram photo 101" post.