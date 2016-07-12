7 reasons you need a band t-shirt in your life

From Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio to Kendall Jenner and Kate Moss, everyone who's anyone is rocking a band t-shirt this summer. Vintage-inspired prints have become the surprise style hit of the season, and the best part is, they're easy to find on the high street too.

Topshop, Missguided, and Primark have all jumped on the bandwagon with cool print tees and vests for as little as £8, making this one celebrity trend we can all try for ourselves.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gigi dresses up her Metallica tank with chic tailored trousers

While they've often been reserved for laidback looks, Gigi proved that print tees are versatile enough to be dressed up or down by tucking her Metallica tank into tailored trousers for an unexpected way to work the trend.

However the model is just as likely to work band t-shirts into her casual street style outfits – this covetable tee, denim shorts and ankle boots combo being the ultimate case in point.

The model also works off-duty cool in this outfit

Her friends Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez put a more casual spin on the trend, choosing to wear their band t-shirts with skinny jeans and leggings, plus the obligatory oversized sunglasses.

For ultimate inspiration of how to channel rocker chic who better to look to than Kate Moss? The model has long been a fan of band t-shirts, adding her signature skinny scarves and a faux fur or studded jacket to add an edge to her off-duty look.

Kate Moss has long been a fan of band t-shirts

Recreate her look with this V by Very David Bowie print t-shirt, £18, or for Selena's look you can't beat this Primark Guns N Roses print t-shirt, a steal at £8.

Topshop, V by Very and Primark (l-r) have all adopted the trend

As for us? We'll be taking cues from Gigi by pairing this Metallica band t-shirt from And Finally at Topshop with a midi skirt or culottes for a new take on the trend.