Adriana Lima relaxes on holiday as split from boyfriend Joe Thomas is confirmed

Adriana Lima is back on the market after reportedly splitting with her boyfriend Joe Thomas. However far from spending time feeling sorry for herself, the Victoria's Secret model has been enjoying a sun-soaked Greek getaway in Mykonos, which she has shared with her 7.7 million fans on Instagram.

Posting a number of beach selfies and snaps online, Adriana appeared to be in high spirits as she relaxed with friends. However it appears the break-up may have still been on her mind as she captioned one photo "Positivity" and another: "Contemplating".

Adriana Lima has been on holiday in Mykonos

As her holiday came to an end on Tuesday, Adriana said she couldn't wait to return to Mykonos. Sharing a photo of herself wearing an off-the-shoulder top and denim shorts with her hands in prayer pose, the model wrote: "Thank you #Mykonos for the positivity. Can't wait to be back again."

The 35-year-old is yet to confirm her separation from her boyfriend of one year, but appears to have removed all photos of him from her Instagram account.

The model has recently split from boyfriend Joe Thomas

Adriana and Joe were last seen together at the amFAR gala in France on 19 May, where they puckered up for a kiss on the red carpet. However it seems in the weeks that have followed the couple encountered some difficulties with a source close to the pair telling Entertainment Tonight: "They've been having some problems recently."

Adriana was previously married to Marko Jaric, the father of her two children, for five years. The pair released a joint statement confirming they had decided to separate in May 2014.

The couple were last seen together at the amFAR gala in May

"After long and careful consideration, we have decided to separate after five years of marriage," the couple told PEOPLE.



"We are grateful to be the parents of two incredible young daughters that we will continue to co-parent.



"We would greatly appreciate your respect for our family's privacy as we begin this delicate next chapter for all members of our family."