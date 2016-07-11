Princess Olympia of Greece's fabulous French summer holiday

Is there a more stylish summer holiday spot than Paris? Princess Olympia of Greece doesn't think so. This summer the royal has been taking advantage of her summer break from NYU to spend a few days in the City of Love.

While her family were holidaying in London, to celebrate Olympia's younger brother Prince Aristides' eigth birthday, the 19-year-old has been lapping up the beautiful sights in the French capital.

The Princess has been enjoying her summer holiday in Paris

True to form, the budding fashion designer has been keeping her fans up to date with all of her Parisian activities by uploading pictures to her Instagram page.

Crown Prince Pavlos' eldest child has been exploring the city with trips to Palace of Versailles, the fair at the Tuileries Gardens and the Avenue Montaigne, where she watched several high-profile fashion shows, as part of Paris Haute Couture fashion week.

The 19-year-old has been taking in the historic sites, such as The Palace of Versailles

As well as taking in the capital's sumptuous fashion, Olympia has also been unable to resist the sweet treats that the city has to offer. Although she hasn't succumbed to the popular desert of macarons, the blonde beauty has been spotted indulging in a large stick of candy floss and several ice cream cones. “She said let them eat cake but I prefer ice cream,” captioned the young royal on a photo of her holding two ice creams, referring to Marie Antoinette's famous saying.

Olympia has been joined on her Parisienne vacation by two of her closest friends Peter Mark Brant and Caterina Bellious. Stephanie Seymour’s son and the daughter of an ambassador have also been documenting their envious holiday pursuits on their popular social media pages.

While the pretty blonde Princess continues to enjoy her holiday, reports have become to circulate that the rest of the Greek royal family are planning to relocate to New York in the next couple of weeks, in order to be closer to Olympia. These stories have been backed up by the announcement that Prince Constantine has decided to attend Georgetown University next fall, the same school that Prince Hussein of Jordan graduated from a few weeks ago.