See the new Burberry Brit campaign shot by Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is not just in demand in front of the camera, but behind it too. The talented teenager has proven he is a budding photographer in the making with the images he shot for the new Burberry Brit fragrance campaign.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham captured the campaign in London in January, and now it has finally been released to the public for the first time.

Brooklyn Beckham shot the Burberry Brit fragrance campaign

The campaign features portraits of up-and-coming British models including Ben Rees, Lewis Helim, Eliza Thomas, Liv Mason Pearson and Harry Pourdjis.

Customers will also be able to take their favourite pieces of Brooklyn's work home from a selection of 36 limited edition posters displayed at Burberry fragrance counters and in Burberry stores.

The images were released on Sunday

His flair for photography and work ethic has earned him praise from Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey, who explained why he recruited Brooklyn for the high profile role.

"Brooklyn has a really great eye for image and Instagram works brilliantly for him as a platform to showcase his work," he said. "His style and attitude were exactly what we wanted to capture in the spirit of this new Brit fragrance campaign and I am loving the shots of today's live shoot which looks incredible.

Christopher Bailey said Brooklyn has a "really great eye for image"

Brooklyn is fast proving one to watch in the fashion world and has recently signed a lucrative campaign deal with Chinese mobile phone company Huawei – his first ever advertising campaign.

A family source told The Sun: "Huawei went for Brooklyn because he's young, well-presented and seen as a good role model for kids his age. He's got millions of social media followers and this is a good way to engage a load of youngsters.

"People will think he's only got this job because of his rich parents but he doesn't take anything for granted. He knows he's lucky."