The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, dazzled the crowds as she joined Prince William to watch Andy Murray play in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. The mother-of-two gave royal fans summer wardrobe inspiration with her chic ensemble as she watched Andy's nail-biting match against Milos Raonic.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in an Alexander McQueen dress

Kate was the epitome of summer chic in a short-sleeved white gown from British fashion house Alexander McQueen which featured colourful patterns which included everything from fruits to florals to lipsticks.

Ever the style icon, Prince George's mother kept her accessories simple to complement the eye-catching gown, opting for a nude Natalie box clutch bag by L.K. Bennett, and a pair of statement gold earrings. When the sun began to shine on the crowds, the Duchess was prepared and was spotted donning a chic pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Kate accessorised her ensemble with an L.K. Bennett clutch bag

Kate also showed off her beauty credentials, wearing her hair down in a glossy blow-dry hairstyle, keeping her make-up to a bare minimum save for a hint of mascara and shimmering eyeshadow for daytime glamour.

GALLERY: KATE'S RECENT FASHION HITS

This marks the second time that Princess Charlotte's mother has attended Wimbledon during this year's tournament. On Thursday she arrived to watch the women's semi-finals, delighting fans who had been waiting for the sporty royal to make an appearance – and she didn't disappoint.

Kate also attended Wimbledon on Thursday

Kate turned heads in an eye-catching yellow block dress by Roksanda Ilincic, completing her look with a pair of nude court shoes and a pair of baroque pearl earrings with Swarovski crystals from Soru Jewellery. The Kate Effect quickly took hold, with the earrings reportedly selling out within 24 hours of Kate's appearance.

It wasn't the first time that Kate wore the colourful yellow dress. The 34-year-old had previously worn the striking design when she arrived in Sydney for her royal tour of Australia with Prince George and Prince William in April 2014.