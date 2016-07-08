The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked chic as ever as she stepped out at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday. Kate wore a stylish cobalt blue Stella McCartney dress to join her husband Prince William and son Prince George at the show.

She added a navy blue Smythe blazer and nude court shoes, and wore her hair down in loose waves. The Duchess had previously worn the vibrant shift dress to watch the tennis matches during the 2012 Olympics.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal International Air Tattoo

The outing marked Prince George's first ever official engagement in the UK, and guests were thrilled to catch a glimpse at the young royal, who turns three on 22 July. George was dressed in a short sleeved white shirt and navy shorts, and appeared in awe of the aircraft as he was carried along in his mother's arms.

Kate rewore a cobalt blue Stella McCartney dress from 2012

The Duchess of Cambridge has been looking better than ever in recent weeks after making a number of unexpected style choices, including the stunning cream off-the-shoulder Barbara Casasola dress she wore for a dinner at the Natural History Museum on Wednesday.

The outfit was hailed as Kate's most fashion-forward look to date, and marked the latest in a long line of stylish ensembles from designers including Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni and Roland Mouret.

The Duchess topped off the look with a Smythe blazer

Kate once again turned heads as she made her long-awaited appearance at the Wimbledon women's semi-finals on Thursday, wearing a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress that she had previously worn on her royal tour of Australia in April 2014.