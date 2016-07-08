Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walk on water at Fendi's 90th anniversary show

Fendi staged a one-of-a-kind runway show to celebrate its 90th anniversary at Rome's newly-restored Trevi Fountain on Thursday. The incredible catwalk show saw models walking on a clear platform over the fountain, giving the illusion that they were walking on water.

Former Fendi face Kendall Jenner opened the show, while Bella Hadid also modelled the collection, entitled "Legends and Fairy Tales". With the sparkling waters of the 18th century fountain cascading behind and underneath them, it was a truly breathtaking backdrop for the couture collection.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid modelled in Fendi's collection

Bella was clearly thrilled to have closed the show and shared a number of photos and videos with her 5.2 million Instagram followers. "Such an incredible and unreal experience closing my first @fendi show at the Trevi Fountain… Wow!" she wrote.

Meanwhile Kendall had a night to remember walking in what she described as "one of the most beautiful shows".

The couture show was staged at Rome's Trevi Fountain

The collection was inspired by Danish fairytale illustrator Kay Nielsen, who painted colour plates for Fairy Tales by Hans Christian Andersen, and also worked on the Disney film Fantasia.

As the label's second 'Haute Fourrure' show, each look was accented with fur, whether it be fur trims and collars to dresses and pom pom adorned handbags.

Bella Hadid said the show was an "incredible and unreal experience"

When the catwalk came to a close, designer Karl Lagerfeld came out to take his bow along with Fendi's accessories designer Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Karl is the head designer and creative director of both Fendi and Chanel as well as his own fashion label. He had debuted his Chanel haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday.