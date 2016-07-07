Kate Moss returns to Calvin Klein with an all-star campaign

Calvin Klein's autumn-winter campaign is a star-studded affair headed up by none other than Kate Moss. The model, who first appeared in CK One adverts in the early nineties, joins an incredible line-up that includes Bella Hadid, Frank Ocean and Grace Coddington.

Kate's campaign image sees her lying on a chair in a black dress while clutching a metallic Calvin Klein bag. "I look back in #mycalvins," the caption reads – a fitting nod to the model's history with the brand.

Kate Moss stars in the new Calvin Klein Autumn-Winter campaign images

She joins an eclectic mix of models, musicians and actors in the campaign, which was shot by photographer and filmmaker Tyrone Lebon. Just some of the famous faces who appear are Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber, Anna Ewers, Zoe Kravitz and Margot Robbie – who is also the face of Deep Euphoria Calvin Klein fragrance.

Bella Hadid joins the Autumn-Winter campaign

"Through our Fall 2016 global campaign, we push the boundaries of traditional advertising with our content and our cast," Melissa Goldie, Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein Inc. said in a statement. "We are inviting the consumer into our world to experience personal storytelling that no other brand can offer them.

Margot Robbie is another famous face to feature in the images

"Our approach is digital-first, video-led and socially-powered, providing our audience with an authentic and intimate experience that they can consume and share."

Calvin Klein often creates a buzz with its advertising campaigns, and spring 2016 saw Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber lead a host of famous faces including FKA Twigs and Kendrick Lamar in a similar series of images, also shot by Tyrone Lebon.

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber also joins the all-star campaign line-up

Click through the gallery to see all of the striking images – which is your favourite?