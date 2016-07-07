Queen Letizia champions the high street in £49.99 Zara dress

Queen Letizia may have access to clothes from some of the world's most sought after designers, but she opted to champion the Spanish high street as she stepped out in Madrid on Tuesday. The Spanish monarch joined her husband King Felipe to present the Iberdrola 2016 Scholarships in Madrid while looking stylish as ever in a pretty Zara dress.

The chiffon over-the-knee design features long sleeves and a delicate lily print, and retails for just £49.99 at the Spanish high street store – although it has sadly sold out.

Queen Letizia wore a £49.99 Zara dress that has now sold out

Queen Letizia accessorised with a mix of high street and high end accessories, including a pair of Zara drop earrings, a pink Adolfo Dominguez clutch bag and Prada nude court shoes.

It is not the first time Queen Letizia has worn Zara designs; she recently wore a pair of £12.99 gem-encrusted earrings from the store on another engagement in Madrid.

The Spanish monarch accessorised with earrings from the high street store

However the 43-year-old is more likely to be seen in smart tailoring and elegant dresses from designers including Joseph Altuzzara, Hugo Boss and Prada.

The secret to her often flawless style is her work with couturier Felipe Varela, who she has worked with ever since she joined the Spanish royal family.

Queen Letizia is known as one of the most fashion-forward royals, and is often compared to the Duchess of Cambridge due to her penchant for finding new ways to style some of her favourite designer looks, mixed with unexpected pieces from the high street.