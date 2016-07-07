Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik step out in his and hers patterned bombers

After spending the past few weeks apart, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were finally reunited in New York on Wednesday. The couple appeared perfectly in sync as they stepped out in his and hers boldly patterned bomber jackets for a walk around Soho.

Walking hand-in-hand, Zayn and Gigi were both dressed down for their day out. Zayn wore a colourful camo print jacket over a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, while Gigi wore a yellow crop top and skinny jeans. She topped off the look with a green fedora and trainers, plus a bomber jacket from Pharrell Williams' collection for Adidas Originals.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were reunited in New York on Wednesday

The outing marked the first time the couple have been seen together since the beginning of June, as Gigi has just returned from celebrating Fourth of July with Taylor Swift and a bevy of her famous friends in Rhode Island.

Gigi and Zayn now appear to be stronger than ever after facing split rumours in June – and they aren't shy about showing their affection for one another, with Zayn recently revealing what made him fall for the model in an interview with Paper magazine.

"I don't really enjoy going out too much and partying," he said. "I like to have my own time and be at home, and I kind of need a partner with me to do that.

The couple were last seen together at the beginning of June

"I just like the security of that. It feels good to me. It feels right. We'll see each other tonight and probably watch a film. Netflix and chill. Yeah, we do that a lot."

While he may be dating one of the most sought after models in the world, Zayn revealed it's not just Gigi's appearance that he fell in love with.

"I've always said it and I still stand by it: I find intelligence attractive," Zayn admitted. "When I learn something from somebody and they teach me something, that's an attractive thing for me.

"Obviously, I find physical appearance attractive as well, but it's definitely squared more towards a personality as I've gotten older, because you can't have a long-term relationship unless you get on with the person."