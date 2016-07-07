Lady Amelia Windsor makes rare public appearance at Serpentine Summer Party

A stylish crowd of models, actresses and even royalty were out in force for the Serpentine Summer Party in London on Wednesday evening. Lady Amelia Windsor made a rare high profile appearance at the event, which was hosted at the Serpentine Gallery.

The 20-year-old, who is 36th in line to the throne, looked effortlessly chic in a navy skater dress which featured a halterneck and cut out detail. Amelia added a bold colour pop with a pair of pink clogs, and accessorised with silver bangles.

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the Serpentine Summer Party

Natural make-up and two braids tied back off her face completed Amelia's stylish and understated look.

Lady Amelia was not the only guest at the party with links to royalty; Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Earl Spencer, also attended with her boyfriend Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro.

Meanwhile Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas also joined the A-List guest list in a floor-length embellished navy gown.

Lady Kitty Spencer also went to the glamorous event

Lady Amelia Windsor may be one of the lesser known members of the royal family, but she is quickly proving herself to be one-to-watch in the style stakes with her flawless appearances at high profile events, including a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen in June where she looked gorgeous in a chic Chanel ensemble.

The pretty blonde has completed an internship at the fashion house while she is studying at the University of Edinburgh, and is fast capturing the attention of the fashion world with her sartorial know-how.