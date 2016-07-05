



We’ve been in celebratory mood at HFM towers, thanks to the British Society of Magazine Editors’ Rising Stars award, which saw our contributing fashion director, Jodie Nellist, named Best Stylist. Huge congratulations to Jodie!



In this issue, indulge your inner ‘surfie chick’ with our ultra-wearable swimwear shoot, featuring fabric du jour neoprene and fabulous pops of neon.

The new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now!

Also helping to give you that holiday vibe is our summer read, The Book of Lost & Found, an epic love story from debut author Lucy Foley. You can pick it up free with your copy of HFM at Sainsbury’s and WHSmith Travel, so don’t miss out!



This month we’re celebrating strong women who defy stereotyping. Our cello-playing cover star, Olivia Culpo, made her name as an American beauty pageant contestant – she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012 – and has gone on to forge an acting career and build a lifestyle brand.

Olivia Culpo is our August cover star

TV presenter Laura Whitmore is another feisty soul who refuses to be defined by her blonde hair and model looks.



We also had the pleasure of an audience with the First Lady of Social Media, Kim Kardashian!

PS: We’d love to hear what you think of HFM – tweet us @hellofashion_uk

The former Miss Universe reveals all about her acting career and new lifestyle blog



Read the full interview in the March issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now. If you are having trouble finding HELLO! Fashion Monthly click here, enter your postcode and a list of stockists near you will appear. If you still cannot find a copy please give us a call on 02076678700. Click here to download HFM on Android and here to download it on iTunes.