Bradley Cooper supports Irina Shayk at star-studded Atelier Versace show

Irina Shayk had the support of her boyfriend Bradley Cooper as she walked in the Atelier Versace show at Paris haute couture fashion week on Sunday. The Limitless actor sat front row to watch his girlfriend strut her stuff in the star-studded show.

Bradley was dressed down in black jeans and a leather jacket, and appeared happy as he chatted to his former Alias co-star Jennifer Garner and supermodel Naomi Campbell ahead of the show at the Palais Brongniart.

He was every inch the proud partner as he watched Irina sashay down the catwalk in a black off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high split and bold lilac eye make-up.

It wasn't just the audience that was star-studded, but the catwalk too. Joining Irina in the couture show was an impressive model line-up that included Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid, who wowed in an incredible red gown.

Karen Elson also returned to the catwalk, 19 years after she made her runway debut at Versace in 1997. The British model opened the show and described herself as the "old school fashion veteran" alongside a number of "beautiful fresh new faces".

Irina and Bradley have been dating for over a year and their relationship appears to be going from strength-to-strength despite rumours of a split at the beginning of the year. Things are said to be getting so serious that the gorgeous couple have reportedly been talking about marriage and starting a family together in the near future.

"Things are getting more serious between them," a source recently told E! Online. "They have spoken about having a family soon and building a future together. Irina would like to have kids in the next few years. Being a mother is something that is very important to her… Things are moving in an amazing direction."