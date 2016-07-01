Lady Kitty Spencer made a glamorous return to Kensington Palace for a star-studded party on Thursday evening. The 25-year-old looked stunning in a vibrant purple gown as she arrived at the Historic Royal Palaces Kensington Palace Summer Party on the arm of her boyfriend Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro, 45.

Kitty Spencer looked glamorous in a purple shirt dress

Kitty, who is Princess Diana's niece, turned heads in a long sleeved shirt dress, which featured a flattering waist tie detail. She wore her long blonde hair down in loose curls and added a dazzling finishing touch with an embellished clutch bag.

The pretty blonde attended the party with her partner Niccolò, who looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie. The couple, who have dated for over two years, looked happy as they mingled with guests including Demi Moore and Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Lady Kitty attended the party with her boyfriend Niccolò

Lady Kitty's high profile outing comes just days after she and Niccolò returned from a holiday in Santorini. Posting several holiday pictures on her Instagram page, Kitty became the envy her followers with the sun-soaked escape.

The eldest daughter of Earl Spencer is proving to be one to watch in the fashion stakes after making a number of stylish appearances at parties, galas and society events over the past few years.

Kitty has already featured on the cover of Tatler magazine, and is signed to Storm model management, something she juggles with her role as an ambassador for Centrepoint and a trustee of the military charity Give Us Time.