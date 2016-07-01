Kate dons elegant lace dress for Battle of Somme commemorations

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked elegant as she continued the Battle of Somme centenary commemorations in France on Friday. Kate wore a bespoke lace peplum dress as she joined Princes William and Harry and President Hollande for an event at the Thiepval museum.

The knee-length design, which features a peter pan collar and three-quarter length sleeves, has yet to be identified by fashion fans.

The Duchess accessorised with a £795 black hat from Lock and Co, a co-ordinating clutch bag and court shoes. Her hair was tied back into a low chignon, offering a glimpse at a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry attended an event at the Thiepval Memorial on Thursday evening, which commemorates British soldiers who died without graves and lit up for the first time ever in honour of the occasion. They also attended a military vigil and a meeting with representatives of countries who fought in the Battle of Somme.

Kate opted for a black, white and grey Long Snake Stitch Coat by Missoni for the solemn occasion. The coat, which features the label's signature zigzag print, retailed at £850 but is no longer available to buy. The Duchess completed her look with a vintage-style pillbox hat, suede black Gianvito Rossi heels, a black Mulberry Bayswater clutch and oversized faux-pearl earrings.

With her hair pulled back in an updo, and wearing natural make-up, it was a low-key and respectful look from the Duchess, who had travelled to France for the event.

It's the first time that Kate, 34, has worn the Missoni coat - although eagle-eyed fans will have recognised her faux-pearl Balenciaga earrings, which she also wore to Trooping the Colour earlier this month. The earrings, which feature a magnetic back, are described as "silver tone brass studs which showcase a supersized faux-pearl centre", and are currently available for £415.

