See Margot Robbie's first ever ad campaign for Calvin Klein fragrance

Just weeks after it was announced that Margot Robbie is the face of Calvin Klein's newest female fragrance, we can get a glimpse at the stunning campaign images. The 25-year-old looks gorgeous as ever in the shots, which mark her first ever advertising campaign.

The images were shot by photographer Craig McDean and see Margot lying on a plum coloured sofa, while wearing a purple sequinned Calvin Klein gown. A shirtless man can be seen lounging in the background, but Margot's focus is directly on the camera.

Margot Robbie is the face of Deep Euphoria Calvin Klein

"I'm thrilled to be the face of Deep Euphoria Calvin Klein," Margot said in a statement. "This is my first advertising campaign and I am honoured it is with Calvin Klein, an iconic brand I have known and loved for many years."

The Legend of Tarzan actress was chosen because of her confidence and stunning looks.

"Calvin Klein women are… provocative and liberated, and the Deep Euphoria woman embodies all of these facets with an added layer of adventure," Melissa Goldie, chief marketing officer for Calvin Klein, said. "We see Ms. Robbie, who is a risk-taker, really exploring the multiple aspects of her personality through fantasy during the Deep Euphoria Calvin Klein advertising campaign."

Margot said she was "honoured" to have been chosen for the campaign

Margot is clearly very brand loyal as she dazzled in Calvin Klein at the Met Gala at the beginning of May. The Suicide Squad star wore a gorgeous white dress and accessorised with two simple gold cuffs.

It comes as no surprise that the brand is excited to work with Margot, who is enjoying huge success in her acting career and is currently promoting her film Legends of Tarzan with co-star Alexander Skarsgard.

