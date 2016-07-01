Jennifer Aniston continues her impressive style streak in New York

It was a case of another day, another covetable outfit from Jennifer Aniston on Thursday. The actress continued her impressive style streak in an LBD as she ran errands in New York.

Jennifer stuck to her classic, understated style by wearing the sleeveless knee length dress with minimal jewellery and a sleek black handbag. Aviator sunglasses and a pair of black £345 Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels added the fashionable finishing touches.

Jennifer Aniston donned a chic LBD and Stuart Weitzman heels

The 47-year-old has been giving a masterclass in easy summer style over the past few days after making a series of stylish outings in New York. Jennifer has steered away from bright shades, instead opting to wear a loose-fitting black maxi dress and trilby-style hat.

She brushed off recent pregnancy rumours by showing off her slim figure in a cool, casual outfit – a black vest top and white jeans, punctuated by a pair of tan Burberry wedges.

The actress looked happy as she ran errands in Manhattan

Jennifer's fashionable outings come just a couple of weeks after she was forced to deny rumours that she was expecting her first child. The actress sparked rumours when she was spotted on holiday in the Bahamas with her husband, showing off what some US magazines were quick to label a baby bump.

According to InTouch, 47-year-old Jennifer's "miracle baby had saved her 10-month marriage to Justin" and they'd already "picked out names and a theme for the nursery".

The "baby bump" pictures went viral, forcing Jennifer's representative to comment. In a statement to ET, they explained: "She is not pregnant. Shame on InTouch for making up the whole story, but this is not the first time they have done so. What you see is her having just enjoyed a delicious big lunch and her feeling safe on private property."