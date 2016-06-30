Gigi Hadid rocks retro style on latest photoshoot

Gigi Hadid showed exactly why she is one of the most sought after models in the industry as she strutted her stuff on a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 21-year-old was pictured on set on Rodeo Drive, where she looked effortlessly cool in a retro-style outfit.

Wearing a simple white vest tucked into a ruffled polka dot skirt, Gigi appeared focused and poised as she worked with photographers to get the perfect shot.

Gigi worked a retro-inspired look in LA

Gigi completed the look with a pair of dazzling drop earrings and bold white sunglasses that added to the laidback retro vibe.

The hardworking model has found herself at the centre of controversy recently with former supermodel Stephanie Seymour suggesting she and Kendall Jenner need their own label, rather than being called supermodels.

Both Kendall and Gigi's mum Yolanda Foster hit back at the claims, but another model has since waded into the debate and reportedly insisted the pair are not "true supermodels".

The model looked gorgeous as ever in a ruffled polka dot skirt

Former Sports Illustrated model Rebecca Romjin previously told Entertainment Tonight: "I know a lot of people – legitimate fashion people – can't stand it. Hate it that these, you know, social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion. They are not true supermodels."

However she has since backtracked on her comments and said she didn't refer to Gigi or Kendall directly.

"First of all, I was asked my opinion about a social media trend, no specific names were ever mentioned. Secondly, I'm embarrassed that I even used the word 'supermodel'. It's a dumb word that has always been too loosely thrown around," Rebecca told Us Weekly.

"These two ladies are in a stratosphere that I never came close to in the modelling world, and I know they're working their butts off. That said, it's not a competition and we don't get anything out of pitting women against each other."