Not only has Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber inherited her mother's supermodel looks, it seems she shares her sense of style too. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo made fans do a double take as they gave Coco Rocha's fashion collection their seal of approval in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Kaia is the mirror image of her mum in the snap, which sees them wearing CO+CO black jumpsuits with shades and their long brunette tresses down in natural waves.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber showed off their matching style on Instagram

At first glimpse the gorgeous pair could look more than siblings than mother and daughter, with many fans finding it hard to believe that Kaia is still just 14 years old.

The image was met with excitement by model and budding designer Coco Rocha, who shared it on her own Instagram feed, adding the caption: "This is AMAZING! My girls @cindycrawford and @kaiagerber both in @COandCO jumpsuits!! I'm obsessed!! #COandCO."

At 14, Kaia has already proven to be a mini-version of her iconic mother. The budding model has lent her face to a number of campaigns including Alexander Wang, Chrome Hearts and now more recently Miu Miu.

At just 14, Kaia is already following in her mother's footsteps as a model

Miu Miu's latest girl stuns in a new fashion film, which was released earlier this month, for the label's Scenique eyewear campaign. The teen is the spitting image of her famous mum as she emerges from a pool wearing sunglasses and a red bathing suit.

Meanwhile, Kaia's older brother Presley is also making huge strides in his fashion career. The 16-year-old recently modelled in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2017 collection during Milan Men's Fashion Week, alongside Jude Law's son Rafferty.



Cindy posted a snap on Instagram of her son looking sharp in his D&G suit on the runway. Attached to the photo, the proud mom wrote, "My little boy all grown up! @PresleyGerber on the @DolceGabbana runway in Milan! #DGMusica."