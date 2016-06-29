Jimmy Choo celebrates 20th anniversary with a top model line-up

Jimmy Choo has brought together a line-up of fashion's power players from the past two decades to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The brand's AW16 campaign sees original nineties supermodels like Amber Valletta and Milla Jovovich join forces with fashion's new faces Jasmin Tookes and Taylor Hill for a series of powerful and striking images.

Models from the past 20 years star in the AW16 Jimmy Choo campaign

Joining the campaign are Sasha Pivovarova, Lexi Boling and Xiao Wen Ju – who became the face of L'Oreal Paris in February.

Each of the seven models has been chosen because they embody the brand spirit across a range of different ages and backgrounds.

The brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary

"The fall 2016 campaign is a reflection of the characters who embody the Jimmy Choo brand values both during the past 20 years and into our future. It's a modern vision of our woman and it signals a bold new chapter," the label's creative director Sandra Choi said.

The campaign was shot by Craig McDean and features a range of autumn-winter essentials including knee high boots and crushed velvet sandals, all of which are already available to pre-order.

Styles from the campaign are already available to pre-order

It could mark the end of the rift between the original supermodels and their younger counterparts after Stephanie Seymour recently claimed models of the moment including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid shouldn't be referred to as supermodels.

While Kendall and Gigi's mum Yolanda Foster both spoke out after the comments, America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks also got involved, saying: "The modelling world is now a democracy and we need to celebrate it, lean into it."