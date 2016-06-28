Khloé Kardashian thinks this sister has the best wardrobe

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters all have wardrobes crammed with designer clothes, handbags and shoe collections that many of us could only dream of, but Khloé Kardashian thinks it is her two youngest sisters who have the most enviable style.

When asked about which sibling has the best wardrobe in an exclusive interview with ITV's Lorraine, Khloé replied: "Maybe Kylie and Kendall."

Khloe Kardashian thinks Kylie and Kendall Jenner have the best wardrobes

The 32-year-old also opened up about her own personal style, admitting that this summer she will be choosing to show off her toned physique in swimsuits rather than bikinis.

"I love one pieces and I think one pieces can be super sexy," Khloé said. "I don't think you need to show everything for it to be sexy and now one pieces have the high European cuts and I think they are great and I feel really comfortable in them so for me I am always like a one piece girl.

Khloe said she prefers to wear swimsuits to bikinis

"I think if you got it flaunt it like I wish I was one of those girls who could walk down in a bikini all the time but I just don't feel comfortable."

It appears the stylish siblings are all inspired by each other's unique sense of style, with Kendall Jenner previously admitting that she likes to borrow pieces from her sister's wardrobes.

Khloe turned 32 on Monday

Kendall, 20, opened up to PeopleStyle about sharing among the siblings, confessing that one of her family members isn't quite as generous as the others. The supermodel explained: "Khloe has the best shoe selection and she's my size. Kourtney has good statement pieces. Kim has amazing things you could never find [elsewhere]."

According to the publication Kendall even raids 60-year-old mother Kris' accessories collection for 'big diamond studded earrings'. But one person who doesn't allow Kendall free reign over her closets is younger sister Kylie.



"We're all super-generous minus Kylie," Kendall admitted. "Kylie and I always fight over clothes. It's, like, a problem. But it's because we grew up together and we just grew up fighting over clothes."