ASOS has been down for almost a day and fashion fans can't cope

While the UK comes to terms with the result of the EU referendum, there is another issue troubling fashion fans - the inability to access ASOS. Yep, the website and app for the popular online shopping site has been down since Thursday night, and many shoppers are freaking out.

Visitors to the website are greeted by a colourful holding page with the message: "Erm 'scuse us, we need a little time out. The site isn't currently available but we're doing everything we can to get back up soon!"

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The ASOS website has crashed for over 12 hours

A message posted on the ASOS Facebook page also reassured fans that the website and app would be back online soon.

"Our website & app are down but rest assured, our IT team are working on this as we speak. Thanks for your patience," the statement said.

However it still seemed to prove frustrating to shoppers, some of whom lamented the loss of the website on the same day that Britain voted to leave the EU.

I don't want to say that this is the apocalypse, but asos is down — Kristina (@KrisAtomic) 24 June 2016

Fans have been tweeting in despair

"Majority voted Leave, Cameron resigned, there was floods and ASOS has been down for 24 hours. My world is crumbling," one tweeted.

Another person wrote: "I know people are stressing about #Brexit but people need to focus on the real issues of today... #ASOS is down and we all should panic."

Some even speculated that the retailer is changing its prices in light of the referendum result.

Our website and app are down right now but hang in there – our tech gurus are working on it and we'll be back ASAP! — ASOS (@ASOS) 24 June 2016

The retailer reassured customers the site will be back soon

"ASOS is down, they're changing their prices, letsssssss go!" one suggested.

However ASOS have said the problem is due to a "tech glitch" - let's hope it's back up soon!