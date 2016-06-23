David Beckham and Kate Moss unite for Louis Vuitton show in Paris

All eyes were on the front row of Louis Vuitton's SS17 menswear show in Paris on Thursday morning as two of Britain's most famous style icons sat side by side for the first time. In pictures that have caused a stir among fashion fans, David Beckham and Kate Moss arrived at the show together before taking their seats next to each other on the FROW.

David opted for a casual all black outfit and trainers, while Kate wore a more eye-catching ensemble. The model wowed in a safari print pyjama style co-ord paired with a black trench coat and burgundy clutch. With her hair slicked back in a ponytail and barely there make-up, Kate looked effortlessly cool as ever.

David Beckham and Kate Moss attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show

The pair were joined by Kate's boyfriend Nicolai von Bismarck and a number of other famous faces including Rio Ferdinand and model Lara Stone for the outdoor show, which was hosted in the Palais-Royal.

David is set to continue his busy day out with a visit to Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening, where he will meet with the Queen's Young Leaders of 2016.

He took to Instagram to share the news and posted a photo of last year's event. David added: "Looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace tonight to meet the Queen's Young Leaders of 2016.

The stylish duo sat front row with Kate's boyfriend Nikolai

"It's the second year I've been involved in the programme and I'm continually impressed by these inspiring young people who are running amazing projects around the world. You can follow all the action on #QueensYoungLeaders."

The project discovers, celebrates and supports exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth, ensuring a long lasting legacy for Her Majesty all over the world.