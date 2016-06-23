Kate relies on tried-and-tested accessories for gorgeous gala appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked flawless as ever in a recycled Jenny Packham gown at the A Taste of Norfolk gala on Wednesday night. However it wasn't just Kate's dazzling gown that was familiar to royal fans, but her accessories too.

The 34-year-old completed the look with some of her favourite accessories, which included a mix of both high end and high street pieces.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kate-bag-clutch

Kate wore the same pink Prada clutch and LK Bennett sandals from 2011

This included the same pink Prada clutch bag and LK Bennett Agata sandals which she had previously worn with the gown in 2011.

These £250 shoes have recently been reissued by LK Bennett with some slight style updates to the timeless and elegant style, including a new leather upper, wider bow and smaller heel. They are available in black, navy and the soft pink hue Kate wears.

Kate-sandals

These £250 LK Bennett heels completed Kate's look

The Duchess wore her hair swept back into a low chignon, adding a pair of diamond drop earrings that have been loaned to her from the Queen's personal collection. Kate has worn the stunning design on a number of occasions, including the China State Dinner in October.

Completing the look was a bracelet that Kate also wore for her first state dinner. The stunning design is believed to have been adapted into a bracelet from a choker style necklace that was previously owned by Queen Mary.

Kate-earrings

The Duchess accessorised with a pair of earrings from the Queen's personal collection

Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William at the event, which was held to support the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices charity, of which Kate is a patron.

Titled A Taste of Norfolk, it marked the charity’s recent appeal to raise funds for a new hospice, The Nook.

William, 34, was his wife's perfect partner, looking dapper in a smart tuxedo.

The exclusive event was hosted by David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife Sarah, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at their country home Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below