Kate recycles dazzling Jenny Packham gown

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked absolutely showstopping as she stepped out for a special gala on Wednesday night.



The royal was resplendent in a pale pink sequin Jenny Packham gown. Fans were quick to recognise the dress - Kate first wore it for a gala at Kensington Palace in 2011.

Kate looked chic in the pale pink number





The dazzling number flattered the Duchess’ lithe physique and she topped off the look with nude heels and a matching clutch.



Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William at the event, which was held to support the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices charity, of which Kate is a patron.

She topped off the dress with a chic updo





Titled A Taste of Norfolk, it marked the charity’s recent appeal to raise funds for a new hospice, The Nook.



William, 34, was his wife's perfect partner, looking dapper in a smart tuxedo.



The exclusive event was hosted by David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife Sarah, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at their country home Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Kate first wore the dress in 2011





Joining fellow guests at the stunning location, William and Kate, both 34, began their date night with a champagne reception. Musical entertainment was provided by the Jefford Brothers and Sam Aldersey-Williams, while 22-year-old magician Archie Manners also made an appearance.



Guests were then treated to a sumptuous five-course meal, cooked and created by five world renowned chefs: Galton Blackiston, Sat Bains, Claude Bosi, Tom Kerridge and Mark Edwards.





After dinner, the invitees were treated to a performance from the charity's Treehouse Choir. Author and EACH ambassador Anthony Horowitz OBE, and host The Marquess of Cholmondeley, then delivered speeches.