Why this wedding photo went viral

When Nakyia Whitty posted this snap from her wedding day to Instagram, she probably had no idea that within days it would be making its way around the world.

The internet has fallen in love with the pic, due to Nakyia and her bridesmaids' gorgeous, natural hair.

Nakyia's pic soon went viral



The young woman, whose wedding took place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, began her natural hair journey four years ago and revealed it had been her dream for years to have her wedding party flaunt their natural style.

"Wearing my natural hair signifies who I am as a black woman, who God created me to be," she told Buzzfeed.

"I love my natural tresses. I wasn't always natural, but when I started this journey I began to appreciate and love what I was born with."

She had dreamed of her bridesmaids sporting natural hair



Her husband, then-fiancée, actually helped Naykia create her look, watching YouTube tutorials and doing research.

"We learned my hair together," she said. "Blessed to have that type of support. I don't know how many YouTube tutorials a man can take, exactly, but he definitely exceeded maximum capacity."

a-bridesmaids-2a

Nakyia had no idea her picture would be picked up globally, and she said she was "beyond honoured and humbled to have been seen, appreciated, and loved by so many."

Awww!!

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below