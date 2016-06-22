Blake Lively defends *that* controversial Instagram post

Blake Lively came under fire after she shared a red carpet photo of herself from Cannes Film Festival.

Posting an image on Instagram of herself sporting a stunning gold Atelier Versace gown, with a view from both the front and back, Blake wrote: "L.A. face with an Oakland booty."

Some users took offence to the comment, which was taken directly from Sir Mix-A-Lot's iconic song Baby Got Back.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Blake came under fire for the Instagram post

But Blake has now defended her comment, saying she genuinely meant no harm to anyone.

"It's something I was proud of," she told host Sway Calloway of Shade 45 on Tuesday.

"I never meant to offend anyone. But Sir Mix-A-Lot, he actually said a very nice thing, he was very defensive and kind, because it's just about celebrating women's bodies, and that's what I was doing. I would never want to hurt anyone's feelings or upset anyone."

The actress revealed she was simply embracing her curves

Continuing, Blake said: "I was celebrating my body. It's nice to have a nice curve and not look like you're starving to death."

On the topic of body image and positivity, Blake made sure to bring awareness to the fact that what people see of celebs is not always reality.

"It's also unfair what you see in the media so much," she said.

Blake is looking incredible of late

"What I looked like on a red carpet is not what I look like in real life. Even in that dress, I'm wearing a great, tiny corset that like someone has cinched me in within an inch of my life and it's the most favourable version."

She continued: "So when you look at yourself in the mirror at home and you don't look like that, you think, 'Well, why do those people look like that?', but when I go home and take off that dress and look in the mirror, I don't look like that either.

"It's fun to dress up and look good on the red carpet but it's not representative."