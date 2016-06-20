Yolanda Foster has spoken out to defend her daughter Gigi Hadid and friend Kendall Jenner after they were criticised by Stephanie Seymour. The 47-year-old had taken aim at the models in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, saying they shouldn't be called supermodels, instead choosing to call them "b****** of the moment".

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was riled by the comments, and said it was "sad" that Stephanie didn't appear to be supportive of the new generation of models.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Yolanda Foster defended Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

"It's sad to see some of these beautiful semi-retired supermodels, who are mothers themselves now, feel the need to publicly put down someone else's daughter," Yolanda told TMZ, adding that Gigi has the full supermodel package and has been using her fame to inspire others, something Stephanie should also be doing.

Kendall had also addressed Stephanie's comments with a post on her official app on Thursday, asking how the retired supermodel would feel if her 11-year-old daughter Lily faced the same criticism.

"I guarantee you that she didn't imagine someone so publicly shaming her daughter when she made those comments about us…" Kendall wrote.

Kendall also hit back, saying she and Gigi had worked hard for their success

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star argued that she and Gigi had worked hard to establish their modelling careers, and it didn't take anything away from Stephanie's success.

"If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn't take anything away from supermodels of the past," Kendall reasoned. "Obviously I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we're the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure."

After hearing from both Yolanda and Kendall, Stephanie attempted to clarify her comments with a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, telling fans that she respects and admires the models.

Stephanie Seymour has said there was "no ill intent" to her comments

"I don't usually address rumours, but since feelings have been hurt I would like to set the story straight. At an event last week I was jokingly asked if the 'era of supermodels' was over, what should we call the new great 'it' girls??" Stephanie wrote.

"There were no names mentioned, and NO ill intent involved. A supermodel is a supermodel, I respect and admire all these women, in particular Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Having been in the business over 20 years I know how hard these women work.

"Bravo to both Gigi and Kendall for their success!!"