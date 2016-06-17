So here's how Kate Moss gets ready for a night out...

Scroll down for video...

She's one of the world's biggest fashion and beauty icons. So we were pretty excited to see exactly how Kate Moss gets ready for a night out.





To celebrate her 15-year relationship with Rimmel, the supermodel let the cameras inside her home, giving us a glimpse into how she preps for a night on the town.



We also get a look inside her beautiful abode, giving us all major #housegoals.





Kate answers 15 questions as she applies her make-up and chooses her outfit, revealing what she would have done if she hadn't become a model, what her favourite beauty is, and where she likes to go on a night out.





She also cheekily admitted that she once threw her boyfriend's clothes out of the window – but mistakenly threw out her own prized leather jacket!