Ashley Graham shares an empowering message about body image

Ashley Graham has never been one to hold back when it comes to talking about body image, and now the plus-size model has shared another empowering message with her fans. The 28-year-old encouraged her 1.9 million fans to "love the skin you're in" with a candid, unfiltered Instagram post on Thursday.

The snap showed the former Sports Illustrated cover star looking happy and carefree as she rides a bike down the middle of the street.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Ashley Graham has shared a powerful message about body image with fans

Ashley drew her followers' attention to the cellulite on her legs, encouraging them to be kinder to themselves over their appearance.

"A little cellulite never hurt nobody..," Ashley wrote. "Stop judging yourself, embrace the things that society has called 'ugly'. #lovetheskinyourein #beautybeyondsize."

10 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT ASHLEY GRAHAM

The powerful message was applauded by Ashley's fans, with many thanking her for being so honest and sharing a photo that hasn't been airbrushed or filtered.

Ashley is a body positivity activist

While she may be outspoken about body positivity, Ashley still has moments of self-doubt, just like the rest of us.

"I still have mornings I wake up and feel fat or I feel my cellulite is really kicking that day," she said in a recent interview with People.

So how does she overcome those negative thoughts? "I have to look myself in the mirror, and I take my own advice and I talk to those different parts," she revealed.

The plus-size beauty still has moments of self doubt

"I tell myself I am beautiful. I tell myself I am bold and brilliant. I just look at myself and say, 'Slay girl'."

She also gets a little help in the form of shapewear, admitting she wears the control underwear 'every day'.

"I do like to see my a** jiggle every once in a while in dress," she said. "I think it's really sexy, but yes, overall, I am in shapewear probably 80 per cent of the time."