Alexa Chung just wore these £30 shoes

Alexa Chung provides a lot of our style inspiration. But given her incredible designer wardrobe, it isn't always easy to recreate her looks within a budget...

Until now! Much to our delight, the fashion It girl was spotted out and about on the streets of New York sporting a £30 pair of red strappy pumps.

The shoes in question are from TRF at Zara and are, surprisingly, still available online – go quick!

Alexa looked fab in the Mary Jane-style shoes

It's no surprise the star was spotted in Mary Janes - Alexa has long been a fan of the style, championing lots of different takes on the famous look.

The red pumps perfectly topped off her fashion-forward ensemble of denim cutoffs and a matching jacket with shearling detail.

Alexa was actually shooting the AW16 video campaign for denim label AG Jeans. She has been their ambassador for a while now and recently had a collaboration with the brand.

Alexa is known for her love of Mary Janes

But her sense of style isn't the only reason we love Alexa - she recently spoke candidly about trying to portray a positive body image for her fans.

The 31-year-old admitted that while she "would love to look like Daisy Lowe", she is happy with her body and wants her followers to feel the same about themselves.

The British beauty admitted that she often reads comments left on her social media accounts telling her "how scrawny I look or how gross I am", and that it can be difficult for her to address her critics without promoting certain body types.

"I'm asked to comment on it in interviews and it's really difficult to know what to say because I want to be able to promote a healthy body image but I don't know," she said during an episode of her Future of Fashion web series. "I would love to look like Daisy Lowe, but I don't… but I'm happy with how I look. Equally, I don't want to use this as an example of how young girls should look."

Go Alexa!