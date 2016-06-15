Khloé Kardashian reveals stylists refused to work with her because she was 'too big'

Khloé Kardashian has been upping the style ante over the past few months with a series of fashion-forward and figure-hugging outfits, but she admits the fashion industry hasn't always been kind to her.

The 31-year-old has opened up about her recent weight loss in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, revealing that some stylists previously declined to work with her due to her size.

Khloé said stylists used to refuse to work with her

"I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I've lost weight," Khloé admitted. "Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big."

Help was at hand in the form of Khloé's loyal stylist Monica Rose, who she has worked with since filming the first series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007.

"At my fattest, Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special. She never told me, 'Oh, they don't have that in your size.' Other people actually said, 'I just can't work with you' – because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course," Khloé confided.

The reality star has lost weight after overhauling her diet and fitness routine

Now Khloé has slimmed down due to an overhaul of her diet and dedicated fitness regime she says the same stylists are now clamouring to work with her – not that they stand a chance.

"I'm not going to reward your bad behaviour," Khloé says of working with the people who previously dismissed her.

Khloé is outspoken about body image and previously confessed to occasionally touching up her Instagram photos because she has insecurities about her legs after being injured in a car accident as a teenager.

Writing on her official app, Khloé confessed: "All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are."