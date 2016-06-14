The Duchess of Cambridge has had a very fashionable few days, attending official engagements to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday looking as stylish as ever.

But astute fashion fans have recognised most of her dazzling designer outfits - they have been repeat wears for the royal.



Tuesday was no different, with Kate stepping out for the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's garden party sporting a gold brocade coat dress.

Kate was elegant in the recycled number





The 34-year-old has actually sported the item in question twice before – once in 2012 and before that to Zara Phillip's wedding in 2011.



The gold coat is from DAY Birger et Mikkelsen. She teamed it with a stunning rose pill-box hat from Lock Hatters, entitled the Morning Rose perching hat, and her trusty nude heels from LK Bennett.

The royal topped it off with a stunning floral headpiece





Known for her thoughtful, diplomatic dressing, Kate added the Irish Guards brooch to complete her look.



The royal couple were among 2,500 guests at the party, hosted in the stunning grounds of Hillsborough Castle.

Kate first wore the coat to Zara Phillip's wedding in 2011





Prince William and Kate arrived shortly after 4pm to cheers from the crowds of fellow guests. They were led onto the steps of the grand residence by Secretary of State Theresa Villiers, before going to mingle with guests in the gardens.