The Duchess of Cambridge is yet to make an appearance at Royal Ascot. But with the Queen celebrating her 90th birthday this year, Kate may well want to accompany the monarch to the iconic racing event. So our first thought, naturally, is what would the royal wear?

Kate has been to several other racing events and always managed to strike a balance between formal and fashionable.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

The Duchess at the Epsom Derby in 2011





For her Epsom Derby appearance in 2011, the royal rocked an ivory Joseph jacket over a Reiss dress, topping the look off with nude LK Bennett accessories.



And in 2013, pregnant Kate attended the Cheltenham races wearing a short camel-coloured coat with her trusty Aquatalia brown suede boots and a matching winter hat by Lock & Co.



So if her usual formal style is anything to go by, if Kate was to attend Ascot, she would likely to opt for a plain dress and coat/jacket look with contrastingly coloured accessories that all match.

Visiting the Cheltenham races in 2013





The 34-year-old sometimes opts for prints, but generally prefers a plainer, block-coloured look.



The outfit will, no doubt, have structure – Kate favours a tailored ensemble as it lends a sense of formality.



A headpiece is a definite – it's obligatory in Ascot's Royal Enclosure and, what's more, it needs to have a solid base of at least four inches.

Kate has several beautiful headpieces in her wardrobe





That should be a piece of cake for Kate, who is no stranger to headgear and often wears beautiful, intricate hats for formal events.



Her favourite milliners are Jane Taylor, Philip Treacy and Lock & Co, so she may well have commissioned one of the designers to create something bespoke for the occasion.

Nude accessories often top off her look



