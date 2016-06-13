Despite having access to the latest designs from the world's biggest brands, the Duchess of Cambridge is known for recycling outfits – which makes us love her even more!

Kate displayed her talent for rocking previous looks as she stepped out on Monday afternoon for the Order of the Garter service.

Kate wore a recycled red outfit to the annual Order of the Garter Ceremony



The 34-year-old looked lovely in a scarlet coat dress by Catherine Walker. Fans were quick to recognise the look – Kate had worn it in Canada on the last day of her and Prince William's tour in 2011.



This time, however, the royal had paired the bright design with a matching, elaborate headpiece from Lock & Co.



It's been quite the fashionable few days for Kate, who has been joining in with the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

The Duchess had previously worn the coat dress during her and William's tour of Canada

On Saturday, she wore the white Alexander McQueen coat that she previously wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening. She paired the recycled number with a pastel pink Philip Treacy hat.

A new headpiece for Kate, the stunning accessory was tilted and featured a beautiful flower trim.



Sunday saw Kate sporting a colourblock dress from Roksanda Ilincic – that was quite the bargain! Reduced from £980 to £490, the design was available on TheOutnet.com.