The best-selling ASOS jeans you need this summer

Mom jeans are having a moment if sales at ASOS are anything to go by. The online shopping giant sold some 2,000 pairs of their Farleigh jeans last week, securing their status as a must-have in your summer wardrobe.

Even the most loyal skinny jean devotees are switching it up for the season ahead with looser-fit, nineties-style denim, and it's easy to see why. While mom jeans may have previously got a bad rep for being unflattering and unstylish, the new incarnation is anything but.

Featuring an extreme high rise that will cinch in the waist and a slimmer leg than their predecessors, the new take on the mom jean is flattering and fashion forward – a win-win in our eyes.

There are currently some 33 styles of Farleigh on offer in a range of washes and finishes, including some Marques Almeida inspired frill hem jeans, all for £40 or under.

Make like Kendall Jenner and wear your mom jeans with a simple crop top and brogues, or master easy off-duty style like Sarah Jessica Parker, who wears hers with a long sleeved t-shirt and trainers.

