There were some familiar faces on the runway at Jeremy Scott's Moschino Resort Show in Los Angeles on Friday. Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old son Presley Gerber made his catwalk debut at the show, along with Anwar Hadid – the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda, and brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Proudly watching in the audience were Presley's parents Cindy and Randy Gerber, and his 14-year-old sister Kaia. The genetically-blessed family posed for photos backstage, and Cindy, 50, said it was "so fun" to see her son walk in the show.

Cindy Crawford supported her son Presley Gerber during his runway debut

Sharing a photo of the teenager sauntering down the runway in a vibrant orange suit and tropical floral garland on Instagram, Cindy wrote: "So fun watching @presleygerber walk @Moschino tonight! @ItsJeremyScott #MADELA."

While Yolanda missed the show as she was on holiday in Tahiti, her son wasn't far from her mind. The 52-year-old shared a backstage photo of Anwar posing with another model, telling fans: "On the runway for MOSCHINO tonight………. #MyLove @itsjeremyscott @moschino #LA #FashionShow."

Presley Gerber walked in the Moschino Resort Show

The proud mum also shared a collage of photos of all three of her children walking the catwalk at Moschino shows over the past three years.

"Three times blessed on the runway……. For @itsjeremyscott @moschino #Family #ProudMommy #2014 #2015 #2016."

Anwar Hadid also made his runway debut in the show

Anwar is the latest Hadid sibling tipped for success in the modelling world. The 16-year-old has already signed with IMG Models – the same agency that represents his older sisters Bella and Gigi – and recently graced the cover of Teen Vogue magazine.

The up-and-coming model has also set becoming a fashion designer in his sights, telling Paper magazine: "I started working on clothing designs about two years ago but didn't think anything of it until recently. I made a bunch of pieces – not just men's or women's, but for anyone who wants to wear them – and one of the things I really want to do is put them into production."