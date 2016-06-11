Prince George just borrowed one of his dad Prince William's old outfits!

When Prince George was carried out onto the balcony on Saturday, astute royals fans were quick to recognise his gorgeous little outfit.



The tot had borrowed one of his dad Prince William’s old outfits – the royal had worn it to attend his brother Prince Harry’s christening in 1984. He also wore it for the Trooping the Colour in 1986.

The tot looked adorable in his dad's old outfit





The two-year-old looked cute in the white shirt and blue shorts. With a bit of encouragement from his dad, the handsome little boy waved to the waiting crowds before shyly turning away.



His sister Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, looked equally gorgeous in a cute pink dress. The 13-month-old clung to her mum Kate as she was carried out onto the balcony.

The tot waved to the waiting crowds



Kate was wearing the same outfit as earlier on in the day – a white Alexander McQueen coat and a pink Philip Treacy hat.



The coat was recycled – she previously wore it for the christening of Princess Charlotte. vWe are huge fans of her hat - a new headpiece for Kate, the stunning accessory was tilted and featured a beautiful flower trim.

Prince William wore the outfit to his brother Prince Harry's christening in 1984





Making sure the hat took centre stage, Kate kept her glossy locks in a chic chignon.



At Princess Charlotte’s christening, Kate had chosen to pair the elegant Alexander McQueen coat with a pillbox white hat.