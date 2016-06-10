Lady Amelia Windsor wows in Chanel at the Queen's thanksgiving service

Lady Amelia Windsor may be one of the lesser known members of the royal family, but she proved herself to be one-to-watch in the style stakes with her flawless appearance at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Amelia was one of 53 royals to attend the Queen's service of thanksgiving, and stole the show in a chic Chanel ensemble. Her black shirt dress featured a pleated front with fluted tweed sleeves and bow detail, and was paired with black strappy heels and a monochrome hat.

Lady Amelia Windsor wowed in head-to-toe Chanel

Red nails and a yellow quilted Chanel handbag added a punchy colour pop to the stylish ensemble.

Lady Amelia has completed an internship at the fashion house while she is studying at the University of Edinburgh. The 20-year-old is quickly capturing the attention of the fashion world with her sartorial know-how and sat front row at the Christian Dior SS17 Cruise collection show at the end of May.

Amelia was joined by her sister Lady Marina Windsor

Named Tatler magazine's 'most beautiful member of the royal family', Amelia arrived at Friday's service with her older sister Lady Marina Windsor, who donned a tweed skirt suit and black fascinator for the special occasion.

They were not the only stylish siblings at the church service; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also turned heads in their high fashion ensembles. Beatrice wore a £2,995 monochrome embroidered Burberry coat and co-ordinating hat by couture milliner Sarah Cant, while Eugenie opted for a £1,450 red dress with a cut out neckline from Eponine.

Joining the royal party was the Duchess of Cambridge, who was the epitome of elegance in a pale blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker.

