It looks like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid could be trying to work through their differences, as he was spotted leaving her New York apartment on Thursday. The couple are said to have called time on their relationship earlier this month – but sources insist things between them could still go either way.

Zayn, 23, looked a little sheepish as he exited 21-year-old Gigi's building, but still stopped to pose for pictures with an excited fan. The former One Direction singer was dressed head-to-toe in black, and Victoria's Secret model Gigi later exited in a coordinating outfit.

Zayn Malik was spotted leaving Gigi Hadid's apartment following their split

Gigi and Zayn dated for seven months, following his split from long-term girlfriend Perrie Edwards, and she even starred in the seriously steamy music video for his debut solo single Pillow Talk.

Both have yet to comment on the break-up, but an insider told E! News: "Zayn and Gigi did break up, but they can likely get back together tomorrow. It's all very clear what's going on between them now. They've been having some issues lately that involved communication and getting along."

He later attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala alone

They added: "Gigi is really sad about this and in a way would like to work it out. It's more about that constant contact with Zayn that she misses, and they did get very close."

On Thursday evening Zayn attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala and cut a lonely figure as he walked the red carpet solo. Rocking a blue and white patterned shirt unbuttoned to his chest, Zayn flashed his many tattoos as he posed for pictures.

The Bradford-born star was at the event to present an award to Louis Vuitton's artist director Kim Jones.

