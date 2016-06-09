Kate dazzles in daring £2,100 Roland Mouret gown

The Duchess of Cambridge looked showstopping as she hosted a special dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday night.

Kate dazzled in a daring floor-sweeping gown by Roland Mouret. With its tight-fitting silhouette, visible zip reaching down the length of the dress and cold-shoulder detail, the £2,100 gown was a daring choice for the Duchess - and it has our seal of approval!

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Kate looked stunning in the royal blue number

The royal paired the designer number with oversized hoop earrings and her signature glossy, Chelsea blowdry.

Kate was hosting a dinner for one of her charities, SportsAid. She invited charity ambassadors to the formal do as well as some of the athletes who are hoping to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Duchess, who has been a patron of SportsAid since 2013, said a few words before sitting down for dinner with her guests.

It was a daring choice for the Duchess

Prince William's wife has carried out several engagements in the past to show her support for the charity, and this time Kate was no doubt thrilled to meet some of the budding Olympians.

The dinner was held to showcase the work of SportsAid, which provides financial support and recognition to the next generation of Olympians and Paralympians in the critical early stages of their careers.

The charity's alumni includes Jessica Ennis-Hill, Mo Farah, Tom Daley, Denise Lewis, Chris Hoy, Steve Redgrave and Ellie Simmonds.