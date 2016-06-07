It was a big night for Beyoncé at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The Formation singer accepted the Fashion Icon accolade – and husband Jay Z and their four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy were there to cheer her on.

Beyoncé, 34, and 46-year-old Jay started off the evening by posing with their little girl on the red carpet, in a show of family solidarity that is sure to shut down any remaining split rumours. The former Destiny's Child star looked sensational in a Givenchy suit, accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and Christian Louboutin heels.

Photo: © Getty Images

Beyoncé accepted the Fashion Icon accolade at the CFDA Awards

Rapper Jay was dapper in a black tux but the real star of the show was Blue Ivy, who looked adorable in a black dress and white blazer – with a white bow in her hair to set the look off. Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, joined by husband Richard Lawson, also attended the event, and received thanks from her daughter.

During her acceptance speech, Beyoncé explained: "My mother and my uncle Johnny, God bless his soul, designed all of our first costumes and made each piece by hand, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, putting so much passion and love into every small detail.

She posed with Jay Z and Blue Ivy on the red carpet

"My mother actually designed my wedding dress, my prom dress, my first CFDA Awards dress, my first Grammy dress, the list goes on and on and this to me is the true power and potential of fashion."

Despite her superstar status these days, Beyoncé revealed that they struggled to get designers to lend them clothes in the early days – and got by thanks to her grandmother and Tina.

Blue had fun with the paparazzi outside the event

She added: "When we were starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels didn't want to dress four black, country, curvy girls. And we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture."

It was undoubtedly a night of highs for Beyoncé but there was potential for a seriously award run-in with Rachel Roy. Earlier this year Beyoncé dropped album Lemonade and, on track Sorry, sang about a man being unfaithful with a woman called Becky With the Good Hair.

The world immediately assumed she meant Jay Z and fashion designer Rachel, forcing Rachel to release a statement dismissing the rumours and hitting back at death threats she and her family received over the allegations.