We're still trying to get our heads around her 'split' from Zayn Malik – but Gigi Hadid has already got herself a new man and a couple of kids! Okay so it's all for a photo shoot, but have you ever seen a more perfect family?

Gigi, 21, stars in Versace's latest ad campaign, and the imagery sees her strolling with her pretend boyfriend and their pretend children, looking as stunning as ever. And, while the set-up is purely for work, when Gigi does settle down we imagine her family will be just as stylish.

#GigiHadid for #Versace FW16. Shot by #BruceWeber. A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jun 3, 2016 at 8:28am PDT

Gigi Hadid stars in Versace's latest campaign

The supermodel and 23-year-old Zayn recently ended their seven-month relationship, amid rumours they spent most of her recent birthday celebrations arguing. She might be going through some personal heartbreak right now, but at least Gigi has got her hunky fake husband and cute fake kids to get her through.

Donatella Versace recently opened up about the inspiration behind the new collection, revealing that she wanted women to feel just as fierce in their everyday lives as they do when they're glammed up.

Photo: © Getty Images

She told the New York Post: "For me, this was kind of a turning point. Versace's image is so much about the red carpet. But I wanted to make my day clothes fierce. You know: she's a superstar, and she runs her business, and she runs her family too.

"Fashion is a part of life, and I thought it was important to show it could be a part of many different lives. That it could help you in your life. It's not about creating beautiful illusions anymore."

Who wants to break it to Donatella that she's created possibly the most beautiful illusion of family life we've ever seen?