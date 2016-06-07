Kate Moss' 13-year-old daughter Lila just became a Vogue cover star

Good genes clearly run in the family! Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace stuns on the cover of Vogue Italia's June issue alongside her supermodel mother.

The Italian publication shared the first images from the Love issue, posting beautiful black and white photos of the duo with the hashtag #itsallaboutfamily. The portraits were shot by Mario Sorrenti, who once dated the model.

The mother-daughter duo looked stunning on the prestigious cover





Kate and her beautiful 13-year-old daughter modelled Versace ensembles for the beautiful cover, which shows the striking resemblance between the duo with their tousled hair, enviable high cheekbones and freckles. The 42-year-old welcomed her only child back in 2002 with her ex Jefferson Hack.



While it's clear Lila is taking after her mother in the modelling department, the teen does critique her famous mom's looks.

Mimicking her daughter during an interview with The Telegraph, Kate said, "Mum, you look ridiculous, take that off. It’s disgusting.' I was going to put on this crazy green dress for the Vogue thing, but she is usually right."

The resemblance is striking

The model continued, "Then when she goes, 'Mum, you look really pretty,' I’m like, 'Ah.' Because she never says anything nice about me."



Nonetheless, Kate is already saving some wardrobe pieces for her daughter, which includes "crotch length mini dresses." Discussing Lila's fashion, the proud mum said, "She’s doing the Bella Freud jumpers but not dresses [yet]. She’ll do the shoes while I’m getting ready. She does runway, she’s really good.”



In fact, the blonde bombshell has already coached her teenager on some modelling moves. She revealed, “I taught her the turn from the Nineties when we actually did modelling, not like now."