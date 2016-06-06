Queen Letizia wears sparkling £12.99 Zara earrings

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her style, with a reputation as one of the most fashion-forward royals.

And as she stepped out for an official engagement last week, she showed that swoon-worthy jewels don't have to break the bank, donning a pair of gem-encrusted earrings that cost just £12.99.

Queen Letizia's earrings are from Zara and cost just £12.99

For a sunny spring day visiting the 'El Bosco' 5th Centenary Anniversary Exhibition at Madrid's famed Prado museum with former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix, King Felipe 's wife set off her leather Hugo Boss skirt suit with 'Colorful Gems Earrings' from Spanish fashion chain Zara.

The affordable chandelier earrings, studded with blue, clear and amber stones perfectly complemented her look.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia with Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands during the visit to Madrid's Prado Museum

Letizia again showed she's the Queen of cool jewellery when she donned convertible earrings by an up-and-coming Spanish brand for two other engagements this week.

She accented the rich tones of one of her favourite berry-coloured dresses with earrings from one of her newly-discovered labels, Coolook.

This week Queen Letizia also wore these Coolook mother-of-pearl earrings with interchangeable tear-drop stones