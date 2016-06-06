Gigi Hadid is definitely keeping us on our toes when it comes to her alleged split from Zayn Malik. Just days after they are said to have called time on their relationship, the 21-year-old supermodel sent fans into a frenzy with her choice of accessory.

On Friday evening, Gigi was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing her 'Z' pendant – leading some to believe she and her singer beau were in fact still together. And that's not all: adding further confusion to the situation, she later posted a Snapchat video of her lip-syncing to his hit Pillow Talk.

#GigiHadid Pillow Talk

Gigi Hadid sent fans into a frenzy with this Snapchat video

She starred as 23-year-old Zayn's leading lady in the track's seriously steamy music video, so it's no surprise that Gigi's actions have left us all feeling very confused.

Zayn and Gigi dated for around seven months before reportedly going their separate ways, and sources close to the couple revealed things came to a head during her recent birthday celebrations.

Gigi is said to be heartbroken over her split from Zayn - but is it over for good?

An insider told E! News: "Zayn and Gigi did break up, but they can likely get back together tomorrow. It's all very unclear what's going on between them now. They've been having some issues lately that involved communication and getting along."

In contrast to Gigi's mixed messages Zayn has yet to make any comment – official or otherwise – on their relationship status. But sources claim this could be because Gigi has taken the split the hardest.

The insider added: "Gigi is really sad about this and in a way would like to work it out. It's more about that constant contact with Zayn that she misses and they did get very close."